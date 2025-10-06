Icelandic women’s football team quits over poor treatment

Iceland’s entire women’s football team has quit over poor treatment, alluding to gender inequality and years of poor treatment.

The Icelandic women’s team, ÍR (Íþróttafélag Reykjavíkur), was pushed to its breaking point due to the treatment it received. As part of the upset, players noted that the men’s team was overall given priority, while the women’s team had no coach for three months and received little support.

President of the Women’s Football Association, Anna Þorsteinsdóttir, called for questions to be answered by the Icelandic Football Association and called the move “unprecedented”.

As of yet, the Icelandic Football Association has yet to speak directly with the affected players, with CEO Eysteinn Pétur Lárusson commenting, “ÍR is a strong club. It’s sad to see this situation unfold.”

ÍR has put out a statement promising to appoint a new coach and strengthen the women’s programme.