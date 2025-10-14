Faroe Islands beats Czech Republic during World Cup 2026 football qualifiers

The Faroe Islands defeated the Czech Republic to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup alive. The result means the team remains in contention for a play-off place as they head into the final round of Group L fixtures.

Ranked 136th in the world, the Faroe Islands are third in the group, one point behind the second-placed Czechs with one match remaining. It was their third consecutive win, and they have not lost by more than a single goal in any group game so far.

Their final fixture will be away to group leaders Croatia on 14 November, while the Czech Republic will play Gibraltar, who have yet to earn a point, three days later. The Faroes, therefore, require an unlikely combination of results to advance.

In Torshavn, Hanus Sorensen scored the opening goal for the hosts before Adam Karabec equalised. Martin Agnarsson then took advantage of defensive errors to score the winning goal in the 81st minute.

The Faroe Islands, an autonomous territory of Denmark, have already achieved their best-ever qualifying campaign, with four wins compared to their previous record of two. With a population of under 55,000, they would be the smallest nation ever to qualify for a World Cup. Croatia’s 3-0 victory over Gibraltar later that day put them three points clear of the Czech Republic with a superior goal difference.