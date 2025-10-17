Finland’s life expectancy reaches new record high

The life expectancy in Finland has reached a new high, with averages for men at 79.6 years and women at 84.8 years.

According to Statistics Finland, the country’s life expectancy has risen to its highest level since the statistics have been recorded.

The life expectancy in 2025 is drastically higher than it was in the mid-70s, when the average ages of men were 66.9 and women 75.4.

Across every region of Finland, statistics show that women live longer than men, with the largest gender gap in Kainuu.

Statistics Finland also reported that married individuals tend to live significantly longer than those who are unmarried.