Global Opportunities for Icelandic Business at Annual Enterprise Meeting

At the Annual Meeting of the Confederation of Icelandic Enterprise (Samtök atvinnulífsins), Róbert Wessman, Founder and Executive Chairman of Alvotech, joined a high-profile panel to discuss the shifting economic landscape and how Icelandic companies can seize new growth opportunities in global markets.

The discussion centred on Iceland’s export potential and the role of innovation in strengthening the nation’s economic resilience. Drawing on Alvotech’s experience as a fast-growing global biopharmaceutical company, Wessman shared insights into how Icelandic businesses can compete internationally by focusing on quality, long-term vision, and technological excellence.

“We see tremendous opportunities ahead in international markets,” Wessman said during the panel. “Alvotech remains focused on expanding access to high-quality biologics through our growing biosimilars pipeline.”

Wessman was joined on stage by Daði Már Kristófersson, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, and Jón Sigurðsson, CEO of Stoðir. Together, the panel explored how Icelandic enterprises can navigate global economic uncertainty while maintaining competitiveness and driving sustainable growth.

The dialogue underscored the value of collaboration between the private sector and government in shaping policies that support innovation and export development. Attendees noted the strong alignment between Iceland’s economic goals and the ambitions of companies like Alvotech, whose global reach demonstrates how Icelandic expertise can make a meaningful impact on international markets.

Wessman concluded by emphasising that Iceland’s size is not a limitation but an advantage when paired with agility, ingenuity, and global outlook — principles that continue to drive Alvotech’s success in the biopharmaceutical industry.