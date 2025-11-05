High-grade rare earth elements located in Southern Greenland for first time

High-grade rare earth elements have been identified for the first time in the Gardar region of Southern Greenland.

EU’s Joint Research Center states that it’s believed that 20% of the world’s rare earth elements have been located in the Nunarsuit licence area.

According to chemical analyses by Amaroq, the material comprises approximately 27% heavy rare earth elements (REEs) and 73% light REEs, of which 21% are critical magnetic elements such as neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), and terbium (Tb).

Early fieldwork has revealed a broad pegmatite system, several metres wide and stretching for around five kilometres. Amaroq plans to map and drill the system’s multiple parallel fractures during its 2026 exploration season.

Chief Geologist James Gilbertson called the discovery “a highly positive confirmation” of rich rare earth mineralisation within Amaroq’s licence area. He noted that the elements are found in monazite, a mineral that is easier to process than the more complicated types seen elsewhere in Greenland.