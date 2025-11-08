TV in Sweden reaches all time low as social video takes up 20% share

Mediavision has noted that TV in Sweden has reached an all time low at 30% of total video consumption, with social video increasing to a 20% share of all viewing.

On average, people in Sweden watch around 2.5 hours of video per day, with 50% being spent on streaming services, 20% on social video, and the remaining 30% spent on traditional TV.

Mediavision principal analyst Adrian Grande describes this trend as “the new normal,” noting that competition for viewers is now increasingly shaped by mobile-first consumption, short-form content, and creator-driven formats.

This evolution is intensifying the challenges faced by broadcasters and pay-TV providers in one of Europe’s most mature streaming markets. Earlier this year, Mediavision reported that the number of paid streaming subscriptions in Sweden exceeded 9.5 million, with ad-supported plans fueling much of the recent growth.

According to Mediavision, traditional television’s long-standing position as a primary vehicle for mass-reach advertising is steadily weakening as advertisers shift budgets toward social and online video platforms that attract younger audiences.