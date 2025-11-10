National AI education pilot announced between Iceland and Anthropic

A new national AI education pilot has been announced between Iceland and Anthropic to bring its AI assistant to teachers across the country, marking it as one of the world’s first national AI education pilots.

Teachers across Iceland, from Reykjavík to its most distant towns and villages, will soon have access to Claude, supported by dedicated training programs, resource materials, and continuous professional guidance.

According to Anthropic’s Head of Public Sector, Thiyagu Ramasamy, “This initiative exemplifies how governments can harness AI to enhance public services while preserving their core values. For too long, teachers have been weighed down by paperwork and administrative tasks — hidden burdens that pull them away from what they do best: teaching,”

“AI is here to stay. It is developing at a tremendous pace, and it is important to harness its power while at the same time preventing harm. It will affect education just like other fields,” added Iceland’s Minister of Education and Children, Guðmundur Ingi Kristinsson.

Iceland’s initiative stands out for its emphasis on empowering teachers and improving classroom experiences. By prioritizing practical, hands-on application, the program may serve as a model for other nations exploring how to bring AI into their education systems responsibly.