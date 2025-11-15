2026 World Cup: Norway qualifies for international football competition

Norway’s national men’s team has qualified for the 2026 World Cup after defeating Estonia 4-1.

Norway cruised to a 4–1 win over Estonia, powered by a dominant attacking display. Sorloth opened the scoring with two goals in the space of two minutes, putting Norway comfortably ahead. Erling Haaland then took over in the second half, striking in the 56th and 62nd minutes to secure the victory, while Saarma netted a consolation goal for Estonia in the 64th minute.

Haaland currently has an impressive record of 53 goals in just 47 appearances for Norway. The win also places Norway at the top of Group I with 21 points.

As of writing, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland have not yet qualified.

The 2026 World Cup will be held across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.