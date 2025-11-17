Famous chess bar in Sweden opens second location in country

Svarta Hästen, Sweden’s iconic, first-of-its-kind chess bar, has expanded, opening a second location in Gothenburg.

The original bar, launched in 2023 by chess enthusiast Joel Ighe, sits in the heart of Stockholm and quickly became a hub for both casual players and seasoned competitors. The venue drew attention for its unique mixture of cozy atmosphere and dedicated chess tables.

Svarta Hästen was featured on Levy Rozman’s Battle of Generations series, where he played Swedish chess legend Pia Cramling on-site, or from Anna Cramling’s widely shared social media posts.

Svarta Hästen space is an intimate, warm and relaxed bar, with velvet, wood panelling, wall-to-wall carpeting and vinyl record players.

“We’re riding a wave of newly converted chess enthusiasts who have discovered the world’s greatest game via… well, the internet. But many new chess players find it difficult to connect with other players in real life. After all, there is something special about sitting down at a board and having a face-to-face game. At Svarta Hästen, we want to create a friendly and inclusive space for adult chess players who, like me, are beginners! It’s also the perfect spot for a first date and just as great for anyone who is simply tired of staring at their phone in solitude,” explained Ighe.