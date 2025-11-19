Swedish metal band Meshuggah receives Gannevik Scholarship

The popular Swedish metal band Meshuggah has received the Gannevik Scholarship for the band’s contributions to Sweden’s culture and arts.

Meshuggah has received 500,000 Swedish kronor (around 53,000 USD) for the band’s contributions to the country’s culture and arts.

Meshuggah is one of Sweden’s most distinctive cultural exports, rising out of Umeå’s underground metal scene in the late ’80s and evolving into a globally respected force in extreme and progressive metal.

Meshuggah adds to the country’s already stacked reputation for innovative music, standing alongside Sweden’s design and engineering culture with their almost architectural approach to songwriting.

The band has strengthened Sweden’s identity as a global metal powerhouse, inspired younger Scandinavian bands, and contributed to the cultural aura that Sweden punches way above its weight in creativity and experimentation.