Local elections in Denmark: Social Democrats see extensive election losses

The Social Democrats suffered extensive losses in Denmark’s recent local elections, losing control of Copenhagen for the first time in over a century.

Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen has stated that the Social Democrats’ losses were “greater than we had expected”.

The party still remain the biggest municipal party in Denmark, yet lost over five percentage points across the country.

“We had expected to go back, but it seems that the decline is greater than we had expected. We will consider what is behind this,” explained Frederiksen.

The Green Left’s (Socialistisk Folkeparti) Sisse Marie Welling will be Copenhagen’s lord mayor, with 17.9% of the vote.