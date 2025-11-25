Norwegian footballer Schjelderup given suspended prison sentence over Snapchat video

Norwegian footballer Andreas Schjelderup has been given a suspended prison sentence after sharing sexual material of minors through a Snapchat video.

Schjelderup explained during his appearance in Danish court that he received a 27-second video on Snapchat containing sexual material of minors, which he forwarded to a group of friends. However, Schjelderup claimed he didn’t know the video’s content before sharing it.

Schjelderup was 19 at the time of the incident and pleaded guilty. Schjelderup was given a two-week suspended prison sentence and will serve time if found guilty of another crime during the next 12 months.

“The offence I will be convicted for does not reflect on who I am as a person and what I stand for,” stated Schjelderup.

Schjelderup, capped eight times for Norway, remained on the bench during Norway’s 4–1 win over Italy in Milan, a result that secured their spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.