Iceland visited by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

On Thursday, Iceland’s Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir and Foreign Minister Þorgerður Katrín Gunnarsdóttir met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to discuss the country’s strategic position.

As part of the visit, Rutte flew by helicopter to view the lava barriers protecting Grindavík and the Keflavík Air Base.

“Volcanic eruptions have forced the people of Grindavík to leave their homes again and again. The lava barriers built to protect the town and critical infrastructure are impressive, “said Rutte.

Rutte also thanked Iceland for the country’s commitment, ingenuity, and resilience.

On security, Rutte commented, “You operate critical air defence and surveillance systems as part of NATO’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence; and you provide facilities, infrastructure and host nation support at Keflavik for regular Air Policing.”

Additionally, Iceland was praised for its continued support of Ukraine, contributing over 8 million euros to the Prioritized Ukraine Requirement List.