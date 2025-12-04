Finland advances toward licensed gambling market ahead of 2027

It has been announced that Finland is moving towards a licensed gambling market ahead of 2027, following the country’s government submitting the legislative proposal HE 16/2025.

Proposal HE 16/2025 is set to fundamentally change supply chain dynamics in the country’s gambling market with a new mandatory B2B licensing regime.

Furthermore, the proposal outlines Finland’s intention to separate the state-owned operator, Veikkaus Oy, into independent business units, a move designed to create fair competition across the market.

According to industry specialists, the draft legislation establishes a well-defined, organized licensing system for Finland’s newly competitive environment, dividing it into two main licence types.

Applications for this software licence are set to open in early 2027, and all operators will be required to switch to approved licensed software by 1st January 2028.