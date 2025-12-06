Iceland makes top ten list of most family-friendly countries in Europe

A new report by the financial information provider Finansplassen has ranked Iceland as the eighth most family-friendly country in Europe for raising a family in 2026.

According to the report, Iceland scored 76.71 out of 100, ranking highly for its safety and parental leave benefits. The report takes into account family wellbeing, including financial stability, healthcare affordability, work–life balance and overall safety in a country.

Iceland was also named Europe’s safest country, with a score of 1.11 on the Global Peace Index, making it perfect for families. Iceland also offers an average of 38 days of paid annual leave, one of the highest in Europe.

Olle Pettersson, Finansplassen’s Financial Editor, explained that Iceland’s safety and social benefits set it apart.

“Parents can feel confident their children are growing up in Europe’s safest nation, whilst benefiting from 38 days of annual leave and minimal healthcare costs,” stated Pettersson.