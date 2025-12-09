“Mutual respect” pledged between Greenland and United States post Trump comments

Kenneth Howery, the new U.S. ambassador to Denmark, has made his first visit to Greenland, pledging to show “mutual respect” between the island and the United States, since President Trump’s comments on acquiring Greenland.

Howery met with Greenland’s Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt and representatives of Denmark as part of the U.S.-Greenland Joint Committee.

As part of a joint statement between the United States and Greenland, the two countries reaffirmed their “commitment to a strong and forward-looking relationship based on mutual respect.”

Regarding the cooperation, Motzfeldt explained, “Our country and the United States have cooperated for 80 years based on common interests. There is a need to restore trust so we can continue good cooperation.”

Speaking to reporters, Howery explained that he was “very much looking forward to meeting the people and learning about the cultures of the kingdom as well as travelling around … including the Faroe Islands and Greenland.”