2025 Women’s Handball World Championship: Norway wins title

Norway has won the 2025 IHF Women’s Handball World Championship, defeating Germany in the final.

The final, held on Sunday in Rotterdam, was won by Norway, defeating the German team 23-20.

This victory means that the team completed the “triple crown” by winning the European Championship, the Olympic Championship, and now the World Championship.

In the second half of the match, Norway’s Henny Reistad scored five goals, ensuring the country’s victory.

Denmark finished the 2025 IHF Women’s World Handball Championship in 5th place, narrowly missing out on a medal, while Sweden ended the tournament in 15th place. The Faroe Islands, competing in the championship, finished 17th, and Iceland concluded its campaign in 21st place.



Image: https://www.ihf.info/