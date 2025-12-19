Non-EU students to see tighter income rules in Finland

Non-EU students are now required to meet minimum income requirements under a new law announced by Finland’s government.

According to Finland’s Employment Minister Matias Marttinen, the new law is intended to address the growing difficulties faced by students arriving from non-EU countries.

This new law also requires students who want to bring family members into the country to wait for a one-year period.

This law was prompted after an investigation conducted by the Finnish broadcaster Yle, which found that third-party education agents have been spreading misleading information to prospective fee-paying students about living and working in the country.

According to Yle, this misleading information has had serious repercussions, including severe financial difficulties for some international students.