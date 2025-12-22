Postal service in Denmark to stop delivering physical letters

After 400 years of practice, the postal service in Denmark will stop delivering physical letters, with the last letters in the country delivered on the 30th December 2025.

As part of an “increasing digitalisation” in Denmark, the country will stop delivering physical letters, with 1,500 jobs being cut and 1,500 red postboxes removed.

PostNord explained that Denmark is “one of the most digitalised countries in the world”, and that the demand for letters had “fallen drastically”. The decision was instead to focus on parcels.

People in Denmark will be able to deliver letters via the delivery company Dao through Dao shops or be collected from home through an app or internet browser.

It was noted that letter-sending has been in sharp decline in the country, dropping by over 90%.