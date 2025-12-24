Alzheimer’s brain changes detection blood test introduced in Norway

It was reported by NRK that a new blood test to detect brain changes linked to Alzheimer’s disease has been introduced in Norway.

The tests measure the protein levels associated with Alzheimer’s disease, and are now available at hospitals for patients who are already showing cognitive symptoms.

A recent study has shown that one in three Norwegians over 70 has Alzheimer ‘s-related brain changes, as part of 11,000-plus blood samples taken from patients over the age of 57.

It was noted that these tests are simpler and easier than the previous methods, which required spinal taps.

General practitioners in Norway are soon to receive the tests, which will help with early detection and preventive care.