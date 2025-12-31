Iceland sees its hottest Christmas Eve ever recorded

The Icelandic Meteorological Office has announced that Iceland recorded its hottest Christmas Eve ever, with a high of 19.8 °C.

The town in the east of the country, Seyðisfjörður, saw these record temperatures, a huge increase from its usual average temperature of -1 °C to 4 °C.

The rest of Iceland also saw increased temperatures, with the Öræfi region reaching 19.7 °C, and the eastern Borgarfjörður also measuring 19.7 °C.

Speaking to RÚV, Icelandic Meteorological Office meteorologist Birgir Örn Höskuldsson explained that the temperature record was set because warm air of tropical origin was over the country, preventing colder air from moving in.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office also noted that the country is getting warmer due to global warming.