Electric vehicle sales reach 96% market share in Norway

Sales of electric vehicles in Norway reached 96% market share in 2025, making the country a global leader in the planned withdrawal of petrol- and diesel-fuelled vehicles.

According to the Norwegian Road Federation, 95.9% of all new cars sold in Norway were electric vehicles. This number had increased drastically from 2024, when it was 88.9%.

2025 saw a 179,549 increase in new cars recorded in the country, a 40% increase from the previous year.

The best-selling car brand in Norway was Tesla, with a 19.1% market share. Volkswagen came second with 13.3%, followed by Volvo Cars with 7.8%.

The 4% of fossil-fuel cars registered were specialised vehicles, such as wheelchair-accessible cars, hybrid vehicles, sports cars, and first-responder vehicles.