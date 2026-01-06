Trump’s interest in Greenland prompts European leaders to issue joint statement

U.S. President Trump’s renewed interest in annexing Greenland to be a part of American territory has prompted European leaders to issue a joint statement opposing Trump’s words.

The statement read: “Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland.”

It was signed by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and the leaders of Italy, Spain, and Poland.

The statement also noted that “The Kingdom of Denmark – including Greenland – is part of NATO”, and “Security in the Arctic must therefore be achieved collectively, in conjunction with NATO allies including the United States, by upholding the principles of the UN Charter, including sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These are universal principles, and we will not stop defending them.”

President Trump has been making statements regarding the purchase of Greenland since late 2024.