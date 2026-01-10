Norway international footballer Anna Josendal signs with Liverpool FC

Norway international footballer Anna Josendal has signed with Liverpool FC Women, bringing an end to her two-year stint with Stockholm’s Hammarby IF.

Speaking about the move, Josendal said: “It feels amazing to be here. This has been my dream since I was a little kid. Liverpool has always been my favourite team, and my whole family supports them as well, so it’s huge for me.”

Josendal will wear the No. 21 shirt and added: “This shirt is going to be so special, so I can’t wait to get started.”

The forward spent two seasons at Hammarby IF, scoring 12 goals.

She has been part of Norway’s senior national team since June 2022 and featured at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.