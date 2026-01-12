Travellers in Northern Finland left stranded as winter temperatures ground flights

Widespread flight disruptions in Northern Finland have left travellers stranded after extreme winter temperatures grounded flights at Kittilä Airport in Lapland.

All flights at Kittilä Airport were cancelled on Sunday, with temperatures dropping below ?35°C, preventing aircraft from undergoing de-icing and other essential safety procedures.

Travellers described the situation as “nightmarish” as they attempted to rearrange their travel plans.

As the extreme cold continues, Finnish authorities are assisting with accommodation arrangements and onward transportation.

Kittilä Airport is a popular gateway for visitors travelling to nearby ski resorts and hoping to experience the Northern Lights, which are frequently visible at this time of year.