Sweden and Norway deploy troops to Greenland

Several NATO countries, including Sweden and Norway, have deployed troops to Greenland to take part in military exercises with Denmark, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to annex the territory.

Speaking on Wednesday, Denmark announced it is expanding its military presence “in close cooperation with NATO allies.”

Sweden and Norway join NATO members Germany and France, which have also confirmed they are sending troops to Greenland. In addition, France and Canada have announced plans to open consulates in Nuuk in the near future.

President Trump has repeatedly expressed his ambition to annex Greenland, with his rhetoric escalating to threats that the United States was “going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not.”

NATO is a longstanding military alliance comprising 30 European countries, as well as the United States and Canada.