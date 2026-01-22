Sweden and Norway decline Trump’s Board of Peace invitation

Sweden and Norway have both declined an invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace in its current form, according to Sveriges Radio.

Speaking during the recent World Economic Forum meeting, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said the country would not sign the agreement “as the text stands right now.”

Norway’s Prime Minister’s Office also confirmed that Norway will not take part in the planned signing ceremony for the U.S.-led Board of Peace.

In a written statement to NTB, Norway’s State Secretary Kristoffer Thoner said the proposal “raises a number of questions” that require further dialogue.

“Norway will therefore not join the setup for the Board of Peace and will consequently not participate in a signing ceremony in Davos,” Thoner said.