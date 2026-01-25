New Gambling Act signed in Finland, ready for 2027

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has signed the reform package that will see the country’s new Gambling Act come into force on July 1, 2027. The legislation paves the way for Finland to move away from a single-operator online model and transition to a licensing system, with the new rules taking effect on that date.

The Ministry of the Interior has made clear that Finland is heading for a partial opening of its gambling market. The reform will dismantle Veikkaus Oy’s monopoly in areas such as betting, online slots, online casino games, and online money bingo, allowing these products to be offered by licensed competitors.



However, the shift stops short of full liberalisation, with Veikkaus set to retain exclusive rights over lotteries, scratch cards, and land-based slot machines and casino games once the changes come into force.

This approach aligns with the Interior Ministry’s aim of drawing more gambling activity into the regulated framework, boosting the so-called channelling rate, while simultaneously strengthening, rather than loosening, measures to prevent gambling-related harm.

The primary area of liberalisation is online gambling, where player activity has been leaking to offshore operators for years. The Ministry has been frank about the rationale: many Finnish consumers are currently playing with companies outside national oversight, leading to weaker player protections and lost tax revenue.