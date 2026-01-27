Norway and European Union review progress of Green Alliance at annual meeting

Norway and the European Union have reviewed progress on their respective domestic policy developments and identified further avenues for cooperation at their annual Green Alliance meeting.

During the meeting, the EU and Norway reaffirmed their shared goal of achieving climate neutrality and explored further opportunities for growth, competitiveness, economic security, and resilience.

The Green Alliance reviewed a wide range of areas, including international climate and environmental diplomacy, energy, clean industries, green shipping, and aviation.

Both the EU and Norway confirmed their commitment to the Green Alliance as a valuable framework extending beyond the European Economic Area (EEA) Agreement.

Participants underlined the importance of collaboration between the partners in supporting collective efforts on climate action, renewable energy deployment, and sustainable economic opportunities.



Image: https://climate.ec.europa.eu