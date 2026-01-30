Gangs in Sweden: Age of criminal responsibility possibly reduced from 15 to 13

The age of criminal responsibility in Sweden may be reduced from 15 to 13 due to a rise in gangs recruiting minors.

Gangs in Sweden have increasingly been recruiting minors to carry out violent crimes, as those under the age of criminal responsibility face less severe legal consequences.

Gunnar Strömmer, Sweden’s Minister for Justice, said the country is in an “emergency situation” and that it is a “crucial task” for the government to stop gangs from recruiting children.

Strömmer noted that the change would apply only to the “most serious crimes,” such as murder, attempted murder, aggravated bombings, and aggravated weapons offences.

If the legislation passes, it would be implemented in the summer of 2026.