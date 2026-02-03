Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit’s son on trial over string of charges

The eldest son of Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Marius Borg Høiby, has been charged with a series of offences, including four counts of sexual assault, as well as domestic violence, property damage, drug offences, and traffic violations.

Høiby is accused of abusing several women between 2018 and 2024 and is alleged to have documented some of the offences on video.

However, Høiby has denied the sexual assault charges and has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutor Sturla Henriksbø stated that he would “neither be treated more leniently nor more severely because of his family.”

If found guilty, Høiby could face up to 16 years in prison. The trial is scheduled to last until 19 March.

The charges come amid reports that Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit was named more than one hundred times in the Epstein files.