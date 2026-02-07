€245m air defence system to be sent from Denmark and Sweden for Ukraine

Ukraine is set to receive a €245 million air defence system from Denmark and Sweden to help protect against Russian strikes.

The air defence system, TRIDON Mk2, will be supplied through a joint venture between the two Scandinavian countries, as Russia continues to intensify air attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

In a joint statement, Denmark and Sweden confirmed that Sweden will contribute 2.1 billion Swedish kronor (roughly €197 million), with Denmark supplying the remaining funding.

Sweden’s Defence Minister, Pål Jonson, said: “This is a platform that can take out cruise missiles and long-range strike drones, and it is a capability the Ukrainians need due to the increase in Russian long-range strike capabilities.”

Jonson added that the TRIDON Mk2 system was developed at “record pace” to help Kyiv strengthen its air defences.



Image: Bae Systems