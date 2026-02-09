Norway’s Thorbjørn Jagland under investigation over alleged Epstein-related corruption

Former Prime Minister of Norway Thorbjørn Jagland is under investigation in connection with his alleged ties to the Epstein files.

In a press release issued by Økokrim, the country’s central authority for combating economic and environmental crime, it was announced that an investigation has been opened into Thorbjørn Jagland “on suspicion of aggravated corruption.”

Økokrim Director Pål K. Lønseth stated: “We consider that there are reasonable grounds for investigation, given that he held the positions of Chair of the Nobel Committee and Secretary General of the Council of Europe during the period covered by the released documents.”

Jagland’s ties to Epstein were first reported in November 2025, when it emerged that Jagland and Epstein had communicated in 2018. In the most recent release of Epstein files, Jagland is quoted in 2012 as informing Epstein about “extraordinary young girls” in Albania, and in 2013 as stating, “We have seen pictures of your island and we would be delighted to visit it.”

Jagland served as Prime Minister of Norway from 25 October 1996 to 17 October 1997, and as Secretary General of the Council of Europe from 1 October 2009 to 18 September 2019.

Image: State Chancellery of Latvia, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons