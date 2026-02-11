Rules for citizenship in Sweden tighten for migrants

The Swedish government has announced plans to tighten its citizenship rules, with the changes set to take effect in June 2026.

Under the new proposals, migrants will be required to have lived in Sweden for eight years, earn a modest income, and pass a citizenship test in order to qualify.

The changes mean that residents who were previously eligible to apply for citizenship after five years will now need to wait at least eight years. Applicants will also be required to pass a basic language and culture test and earn a minimum monthly income of 20,000 Swedish kronor.

Sweden’s Minister for Migration, Johan Forssell, explained: “These requirements are much tougher than the situation today, because currently there are basically no requirements [to become a citizen].”

The new rules are expected to come into force on June 6th 2026.