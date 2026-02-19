Norway faces concerns as whaling quota increases for 2026

It has been announced that Norway’s commercial whaling quota will increase by 235 whales in 2026, raising concerns among NGOs.

The quota has risen to 1,641 common minke whales. Authorities have described the increase as largely administrative, reflecting unused quota carried over from previous seasons.

Despite this explanation, the decision has drawn criticism from several environmental organisations. Critics argue that any expansion of the quota sends the wrong signal about marine conservation efforts.

The marine conservation charity ORCA has been among those voicing concern. The organisation claims that Norway is attempting to frame the increase as sustainable “ocean management”, which it considers a misrepresentation.

Marianne Sivertsen Næss, Norway’s Minister of Fisheries and Oceans, defended the policy, describing the country’s whaling practices as “sustainable” and “strictly regulated”, and stating that “animal welfare-friendly” methods are used.