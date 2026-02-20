Eurovision 2026: Søren Torpegaard Lund to represent Denmark at competition

Søren Torpegaard Lund is to represent Denmark at the Eurovision 2026 after winning the Melodi Grand Prix 2026 competition.



After more than two hours and eight performances, the spotlight ultimately fell on Søren Torpegaard Lund and his song Før vi går hjem, which will represent Denmark at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 in Vienna.



Out of the eight competing entries, three advanced to the Superfinal following a combined decision by a professional jury and viewers voting via app and SMS. The finalists were Søren Torpegaard Lund, Sissal, and Ericka Jane. Once the Superfinal began, the votes were reset, and both the Danish public and the jury cast their votes again, this time crowning Søren Torpegaard Lund as the winner of Dansk Melodi Grand Prix 2026.



The competition unfolded over two voting rounds. In the first, all eight acts performed, and a 50/50 combination of jury scores and public votes determined the top three who moved on to the Superfinal. In the decisive round, voting reopened from scratch, with the jury and viewers once again sharing equal influence to determine the overall winner.

The final for the controversial Eurovision Song Contest is set for 16th May 2026.