U.S. hospital boat rejected by Greenland

Greenland has rejected an idea by President Trump to send a U.S. hospital boat after he claimed that the people of Greenland are not receiving the healthcare they need.

Speaking on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote, “Working with the fantastic Governor of Louisiana, Jeff Landry, we are going to send a great hospital boat to Greenland to take care of the many people who are sick and not being taken care of there.”

In response, Greenland’s Prime Minister, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, wrote on his Facebook page, “That will be ‘no thanks’ from us.”

“President Trump’s idea to send a U.S. hospital ship here to Greenland has been duly noted. But we have a public health system where care is free for citizens,” Nielsen said.

Trump has been trying to acquire Greenland for “national security reasons” for the U.S.