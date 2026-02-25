Former Norwegian Prime Minister Thorbjørn Jagland hospitalized after Epstein fallout

Thorbjørn Jagland, the former Norwegian prime minister, has been hospitalized following an alleged suicide attempt related to fallout from his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

According to local sources, Jagland’s condition remains serious. However, the hospital treating him has not been disclosed.

Jagland was charged with gross corruption after his name was linked to Jeffrey Epstein and the so-called “Epstein files.” His ties to Epstein were first reported in November 2025, when it emerged that the two had communicated in 2018.

According to NRK, Norwegian police raided several of Jagland’s homes over allegations of links to Epstein and aggravated corruption.

Jagland served as prime minister of Norway from 25 October 1996 to 17 October 1997 and as secretary general of the Council of Europe from 1 October 2009 to 18 September 2019.



Image: State Chancellery of Latvia, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons