Snap election announced in Denmark by PM Mette Frederiksen

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has announced snap elections, with Greenland emerging as a focal point.

Speaking to Parliament, Frederiksen stated that elections could be held as early as 24 March.

“We must rearm to ensure peace on our continent,” she said. “We must stick together in Europe, and we must secure the future of the Danish Commonwealth (Denmark, Greenland, and the Faroe Islands).”

“We, as Danes and as Europeans, will really have to stand on our own feet,” Frederiksen told Parliament. “We need to define our relationship with the United States.”

Currently, more than 100 U.S. military personnel are permanently stationed in northwestern Greenland. Under the existing agreement with Denmark, the U.S. has the authority to deploy additional troops to Greenland as it deems necessary.