Eurovision 2026: Finland votes in winner to compete globally

Finland voted for its winner to complete at the Eurovision 2026 global final, picking Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen to lead the nation with the track, Liekinheitin.



Seven artists took the stage at Finland’s largest indoor arena, the Nokia Arena, each hoping to secure enough support to win. The final result was decided through a combined vote: 75% from the Finnish public and 25% from an international jury panel.

In the end, both groups were in full agreement. The track Liekinheitin by Linda Lampenius x Pete Parkkonen claimed the top spot, earning the right to represent Finland at the 70th Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna.

Liekinheitin amassed an impressive 570 points, nearly three times as many as the runner-up, Takatukka by Antti Paalanen.



Eurovision 2026 is set to take place on 16th May in Vienna, Austria.



Image: eurovision.com