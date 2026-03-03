Ex-Iceland PM Davíð Oddsson passes away

The ex-Prime Minister of Iceland, Davíð Oddsson, has passed away at the age of 78.



From 1982 to 1991, he served as Mayor of Reykjavík, overseeing structural changes in municipal administration and major building projects, including Reykjavík City Hall and the conversion of former hot water tanks into Perlan.

He became leader of the Independence Party in 1991 and was appointed Prime Minister the same year. He remained in office for 13 years, forming coalition governments first with the People’s Party and later with the Progressive Party.

His time in government was marked by privatisation, financial market liberalisation and tax reforms.

After stepping down as Prime Minister in 2004, Davíð was appointed Governor of the Central Bank of Iceland in 2005. He left the post in 2009 following legislative changes introduced after the banking collapse.