Cat owners in Sweden could face fines for leaving cats alone all day

Under new, tightened regulations in Sweden, cat owners could face fines for leaving their cats alone all day.

According to the regulations, cat owners must engage with their cats at least twice a day to ensure the animals’ welfare. If found guilty of neglecting this requirement, owners could be fined or even imprisoned.

The move aims to improve the quality of life for pets, reflecting similar regulations in other countries. The Swedish Board of Agriculture explained that owners “should check on your cat at least twice a day.”

It goes on to state that “newborn, sick or injured cats should be checked more often,” and says the same applies to cats “behaving abnormally” and “pregnant female cats around the time of giving birth.”

These regulations also apply to outdoor cats, with the government stating: “Outdoor cats and barn cats also depend on the care and attention of their owner.”