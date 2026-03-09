2026 Iceland Road Tax update: Essential guide for renting a car in Iceland

The 2026 Iceland Road Tax Update brings in a mileage-based approach to funding the country’s road infrastructure, aiming to distribute costs more evenly among drivers. As a result, the changes could also influence car rental costs in Iceland. To help visitors navigate these updates, leading car rental provider Hertz Iceland has published a straightforward guide explaining what travelers should know before renting a car in Iceland.

Under the new framework, the traditional fuel-based road tax is replaced with a pay-per-kilometer model, meaning drivers are charged according to the distance they travel. The system reflects evolving vehicle trends, including the increasing presence of electric and hybrid cars on Icelandic roads, and aims to ensure equal contribution from all vehicle categories.

The 2026 Iceland Road Tax Update is part of the government’s “Vegir okkar allra” (Our Roads to the Future) strategy, focused on the sustainable development and maintenance of the country’s transport infrastructure. For tourists, this supports ongoing improvements to the roads that connect many of Iceland’s most famous natural landmarks.

To simplify the process, Hertz Iceland manages all necessary odometer reporting and road tax payments directly with the Icelandic Tax Authorities on behalf of customers. Any charges are calculated clearly based on mileage, with a transparent service fee detailed in the rental agreement.By handling the administrative responsibilities, Hertz Iceland enables visitors to concentrate on their travel plans and experience Iceland’s striking scenery without added stress.

To find out more about the impact on rental vehicles new to the new Iceland Road Tax 2026, visit: https://www.hertz.is/car-rental-tips/guide-to-icelands-new-road-tax-2026/