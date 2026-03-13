Icelandic waterfall Háifoss sees increase in popularity after Stranger Things episode

The Icelandic waterfall Háifoss has seen a dramatic increase in popularity after the site was featured in the final episode of the Netflix series Stranger Things.

More than 100 million people watched the final episode, in which the character Eleven (played by Millie Bobby Brown) was show overlooking the gorge in front of Háifoss and Granni was shown.

Since the episode aired over the New Year period, the number of Google searches for Háifoss has increased by 5000%.

The Icelandic Tourist Board expects interest in Háifoss to increase dramatically in the coming months. By the beginning of February, more than 1700 people had travelled to see the site.

Háifoss is located in the southern part of Iceland, near the volcano Hekla.



Image: Wiki Commons, G8w