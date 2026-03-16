Second Russian shadow fleet ship seized in Sweden

According to the BBC, a second Russian shadow fleet ship has been seized in Sweden, and the captain has been arrested.

A Swedish court prosecuted the Russian captain on 13 March on suspicion of using forged documents. Sweden’s coast guard boarded the ship, Sea Owl One, while it was south of Trelleborg in Swedish territorial waters. It was reported that the Sea Owl One was flying the flag of the Comoros Islands, which may have been a fake flag.

The Russian Embassy in Sweden stated that 10 of the 24 crew members aboard the Sea Owl One, including the captain, are Russian nationals, while the remaining sailors are from Indonesia.

According to reports, the Sea Owl One was traveling from Santos, Brazil, to the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk. The Swedish Coast Guard noted that the vessel has carried oil between Russia and Brazil in recent years.

The embassy added that it is carefully following developments surrounding the situation.