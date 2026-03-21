Greenland saw Danish troops deployed in January over fears of a possible U.S. invasion

The Danish broadcaster DR recently reported that it had seen an order dated 13th January stating that Danish troops were deployed to Greenland over fears of a possible invasion by the United States.

The military operation marked the first step in deploying Danish forces to Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s threats to annex the island.

The order was reportedly issued immediately after a U.S. operation to oust Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

An anonymous Danish military official told DR: “When Trump keeps saying that he wants to buy Greenland, and then we see what happens in Venezuela, we had to take all possible scenarios seriously.”

“The official machinery of the United States is not working the way it used to,” they added.