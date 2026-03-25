Elections in Denmark: PM Frederiksen’s bloc wins vote but falls short of majority

Denmark’s Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has seen her coalition bloc fall short of a majority, despite her Social Democrats winning the most votes in the country’s recent general election.

The Social Democrats secured 21.9% of the vote, winning the largest number of seats. However, Frederiksen’s left-wing bloc failed to reach the 90 seats required for a parliamentary majority.

It remains possible that Frederiksen could stay in power for a third term, although Denmark typically governs through coalition agreements.

Frederiksen, who has served as Prime Minister since 2019, told supporters she was “sorry that we did not get more votes.”

“There is nothing today that can make me sad that the Social Democrats have once again become the Danes’ absolute favourite political party,” she added.