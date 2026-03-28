Output of cucumber production in Finland hits new highs

The Finnish Horticultural Association has announced that cucumber production in Finland has reached new highs, with supplies remaining largely domestic.

Production of cucumbers in the country reached 56 million kilos in 2025, an increase of 2 million kilos compared to 2024. It is estimated that 10 kilos of cucumbers were consumed per person.

Lassi Remes, Deputy Executive Director at the Finnish Horticultural Association, commented: “Domestic production covers almost 100 percent of consumption.”

The industry is largely driven by greenhouse cultivation, where Finland achieves notably high productivity. For example, a facility in Närpiö has reached an annual yield of 256 kilograms per square meter.

At the same time, Finland’s overall food supply presents a mixed picture. Egg production amounts to roughly 80 million kilos per year, surpassing domestic consumption by about 20 per cent. Despite this surplus, rising exports have tightened supply within the local market.