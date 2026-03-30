Iceland and Norway sign agreement with EU to boost secure connectivity

Iceland and Norway have signed an agreement with the EU to join GOVSATCOM and the Secure Connectivity Programme, IRIS².

The Secure Connectivity Programme will provide rapidly deployable satellite connectivity to areas with limited infrastructure, including Iceland and Norway.

Since becoming operational in January 2026, the EU GOVSATCOM programme, alongside the Secure Connectivity Programme, is set to strengthen the capabilities of Iceland and Norway across several key areas. These include crisis management, secure governmental communications, disaster response, climate observation, and environmental protection. Enhanced connectivity is also anticipated to improve quality of life in remote regions, particularly by expanding access to healthcare services.

The agreement was formally signed by European Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, on behalf of the European Union, together with Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry, Cecilie Myrseth, and Iceland’s Ambassador to the EU, Stefán Haukur Jóhannesson.

Through their participation in these programmes and access to related services, Norway and Iceland will be able to further develop their connectivity. At the same time, this collaboration reinforces the European Union’s position as a global actor and promotes international partnerships, in alignment with the Space Strategy for Europe.