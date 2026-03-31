Hertz Iceland boosts electric vehicle fleet as Iceland pushes toward sustainable transport goals

With Iceland aiming for around 30,000 electric cars on its roads by 2026, Hertz Iceland is expanding its electric vehicle fleet to support sustainable travel and provide more environmentally friendly rental options.

By offering a broad selection of electric vehicles (EVs), the company is helping visitors experience Iceland sustainably while contributing to the country’s environmental vision.

The Hertz Iceland EV fleet includes popular models such as the Tesla Model Y, Kia e-Niro, and Volkswagen ID.4, among others. These vehicles provide a quiet, emission-free driving experience, offering visitors a more sustainable way to explore Iceland.

In addition, Iceland boasts one of the most comprehensive electric vehicle charging networks relative to its population and geographic size. Charging stations are strategically located near many of the country’s most popular attractions, including the Golden Circle (Geysir and Gullfoss), the scenic South Coast (Seljalandsfoss and Reynisfjara), and the Snæfellsnes Peninsula. To ensure a seamless travel experience, the Hertz Iceland team can also offer guidance on route planning and EV charging stops throughout the journey.

With decades of experience operating in Iceland, Hertz Iceland understands the country’s unique driving conditions and helps travelers select vehicles that prioritize safety, comfort, and sustainability.